Jasper Therapeutics Presented Updated Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of JSP191

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., JSPR announced updated efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetic data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of JSP191, in older patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic (blood) cell transplantation.

The data readout revealed, in Phase 1b dose expansion study, with 24 patients suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML), JSP191 is well tolerated with no treatment-related severe adverse events.

These updated data were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR).

Ronald Martell, President and CEO, said, “We are excited about the progress of JSP191 as a targeted conditioning agent in patients with MDS or AML in CR undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant. These data show that JSP191 may be safely used on top of a standard conditioning regimen in older patients unable to tolerate myeloablative conditioning”.

Jasper Therapeutics is trading down 7 percent at $2.56 in the after hours.