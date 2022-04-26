Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) Advancing DehydraTECH-Nicotine Research

- This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Lexaria expects to begin dosing this summer as part of a human nicotine study, NIC-H22-1, to compare DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch performance to that of existing leading brands such as ON! and Zyn
- So far, the company’s animal studies have evidenced that the technology delivers outstanding results, including faster delivery, an increase in the quantity of peak nicotine delivered, higher brain levels of nicotine, and enhanced bioavailability
- In its most recent study, Lexaria established that DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controls and peak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controls
- Lexaria’s research aims to support a safe alternative to the harmful, antiquated pulmonary nicotine administration practices, which claim 7.7 million lives annually
Since commencing in vivo studies evaluating its DehydraTECH technology for oral nicotine applications in 2018, global innovator Lexaria Bioscience LEXX has primarily focused on animal studies that have proven the technology’s effectiveness in promoting faster absorption, higher peak absorption, and greater overall quantities of nicotine, on average, in the blood than concentration-matched control formulations. Building on the successes of these animal studies, Lexaria has now set its sights on a human nicotine study, NIC-H22-1, which is expected to begin dosing this summer (https://cnw.fm/4KP6s).
NIC-H22-1, a pharmacokinetic randomized, double-blinded, cross-over study involving 36 human participants, will compare Lexaria’s DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch performance to that of existing leading brands available to US consumers, namely ON! and Zyn. The study primarily aims to collect data on the maximum concentration of nicotine in the…
Image sourced from Unsplash
