QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Revance Receives FDA Acceptance of BLA Resubmission of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Glabellar Lines

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 4:38 PM | 1 min read

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC announced acceptance of Biologics License Application (BLA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe glabellar lines. The regulatory agency has set a target action date of September 8, 2022.

The FDA designated the BLA as a Class 2 resubmission, which has a six-month review period and includes a required reinspection of the company's manufacturing facility.

The resubmission was followed by the Type A meeting in December 2021.

Revance Therapeutics shares trading down 3 percent at $16.89 during after hours.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapFDAGeneral