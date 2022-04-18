Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Positive Results From Hypertension Study

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX, a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has released data from its HYPER-H21-3 human study. The company noted that data from its simulated pulmonary hypertension clinical study indicate positive safety and efficacy findings.

Specifically, results show a tendency (p=0.1) during 15 minutes of simulated low levels of oxygen (hypoxia) for reduced pulmonary artery systolic pressure (“PASP”) with DehydraTECH-CBD treatment versus placebo. According to the announcement, PASP was significantly attenuated by about 5 mmHg or 41% overall (p=0.045) in male participants, which could indicate potential differences by sex in responsiveness to CBD treatment under hypoxic stress conditions.

The company noted that this data supports similar findings from previous successful studies, all of which support Lexaria’s anticipated move to begin the process of seeking approval for the technology from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company has gathered significant evidence of DehydraTECH-CBD’s ability to reduce blood pressure across a wide variety of situations. The data from the most recent study will be analyzed in order to determine the direction of the company’s upcoming research looking into the efficacy of DehydraTECH-CBD use for the management of elevations in pulmonary arterial pressure under hypoxic conditions, related hypoxemic pathologies and pulmonary hypertension.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience’s patented drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5 to 10 times — in some instances with cannabinoids by as much as 27x compared to standard industry formulations — reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes and mask unwanted tastes. The delivery systems are also being evaluated for orally administered, anti-viral drugs; nonsteroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”); PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 24 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit www.LexariaBioscience.com.

