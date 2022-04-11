Lexaria Aims To Demonstrate DehydraTECH's Performance In Epilepsy Research

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX recently announced the beginning of the first phase of its epilepsy research program, EPIL-A21-1. “The research program will assess the seizure-inhibiting activity of cannabidiol (‘CBD’) administered via the company’s proprietary DehydraTECH(TM) technology, compared to the only FDA-approved CBD-based seizure medication…. The EPIL-A21-1 research program contains two main studies to be performed in rodents following the first phase – a pilot animal model that has already begun. The main studies are slated to commence in May/June and involve an acute seizure model induced by electrical stimulation and chemically induced seizure models,” a recent article reads. “Using DehydraTECH’s advanced drug delivery capabilities, Lexaria hopes to demonstrate superior performance in the research program. The company expects to achieve significant gains in systemic delivery and brain uptake – which have been evidenced and announced from other studies comparing the DehydraTECH 2.0 CBD formulations with concentration-matched controls. Lexaria believes this could improve therapeutic efficacy for multiple conditions of the nervous system, including but not limited to epilepsy.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 24 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

