Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. DCPH traded today at a new 12-month high of $70.84. Approximately 26.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops and manufactures kinase-inhibiting drugs for the treatment of cancers and immunological diseases. It holds a diverse pipeline of drug candidates that includes three clinical-stage and two research-stage programs. Its lead drug candidate DCC-2618 is designed to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and Pdgfra kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. In addition, it is also developing two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Geographically all the operations function through the region of the United States.

In the past 12 months, shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. have traded between a low of $6.51 and a high of $70.84 and are now at $9.90, which is 52% above that low price.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently priced 1.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $9.79.

