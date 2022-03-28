Berner Of Cookies To Speak At Benzinga's April Cannabis And Psychedelics Conference In Miami

Berner, famed rapper, co-founder and CEO of the extremely successful cannabis and clothing brand, Cookies, will be speaking about cannabis and psychedelics during Benzinga's upcoming Cannabis Capital Conference and Psychedelics Capital Conference, which will take place from April 19-21 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.

In 2021, Berner also launched an innovative new product line that combines mushrooms – medicinal but not psychedelic, terpenes, CBD, CBG, and CBN for a non-psychoactive, uplifting experience.

Dubbed Caps by Cookies, the line debuted with two iterations: Clarity, meant for daytime consumption and Bed Head, intended for nighttime. “Our products are not psychotropic or psychedelic… yet,” Berner told Forbes. “We're going to ease into the market. Mushrooms are important to us because any kind of alternative medicine is important to us. That's what we focus on. A THC version will follow, and eventually maybe one with psychedelic mushrooms."

Benzinga Conference

"I like to be a part of cool things and am humbled to be included in this conference. Cannabis is setting the table for Psychedelics and I'm excited to talk about two important topics that I feel extremely passionate about," said Berner.

"I'm looking forward to a nuanced discussion about building a successful, multi-million-dollar cannabis business with Berner. His insights are priceless for investors and entrepreneurs alike," said Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis.

"It's an honor to count on the presence of a speaker of the level of Berner at our Miami event," added Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to your backyard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

