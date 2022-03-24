CNS Pharmaceuticals To Participate At 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today announced that its CEO John Climaco will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. The event, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, is slated to take place March 28-30, 2022. In addition to the company’s corporate presentation available on demand for registered attendees, Climaco will participate in a live fireside chat moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30. The conference will be live on M-Vest. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/Rp9V3 to sign up to become an M-Vest member, reserve a seat and attend the conference.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. Additionally, the company is advancing the development of its WP1244/WP1874 drug technology, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is also evaluating the use of WP1244/WP1874 in the treatment of other primary brain and central nervous system cancers, as well as cancers metastatic to the brain including pancreatic, ovarian and lymphomas. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CNSPharma.com.

