Lexaria's IP Portfolio Grows Following Receipt Of 24th Granted Patent

Lexaria has received a new patent entitled “Compositions Infused with Nicotine Compounds and Methods of Use Thereof”

The new patent, granted in Australia, is the first awarded from Lexaria’s 8th patent family and offers IP protection across a total of 9 claims

Lexaria believes the patent could be meaningful as it seeks to build value

With the new patent, Lexaria’s IP portfolio has now grown to 24 granted patents worldwide

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In his letter to shareholders dated January 27, 2022, Lexaria Bioscience LEXX CEO Chris Bunka documented the company’s expectation that it would receive additional patents in 2022. The expected patents would build on the company’s already solid intellectual property (“IP”) portfolio that expanded severalfold last year when Lexaria was awarded five new patents. The then newly granted patents brought the company’s total to 23 granted patents worldwide as of December 2021 (https://ibn.fm/xSXj1).

And in an announcement that fulfills part of the company’s expectations for 2022 as well as expands its impressive IP portfolio even further, Lexaria recently…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/LEXX

About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CBDNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CBDW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CBDW is where news, content and information converge.

Receive Text Alerts from CBDWire: Text “Cannabis” to 21000

For more information please visit https://www.cbdwire.com and or https://CBDWire.News

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: https://CBDWire.com/Disclaimer

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado

cbdwire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CBDWire.com

CBDWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.