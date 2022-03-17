Todos Medical To Present At The Proactive One2One Virtual Forum

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

- Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00PM – 2:30PM ET -

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – March 17, 2022 - Todos Medical, Ltd. TOMDF, a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that Todos Medical President CEO Gerald Commissiong will present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Forum on March 17, 2022 at 2:00PM ET.

Event: Proactive One2One Virtual Forum

Date: March 17, 2022

Registration: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/1496/vyy7gs78o

Time: 2:00PM ET – 2:30PM ET

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. TOMDF engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. Todos’ U.S.-based CLIA/CAP certified diagnostics laboratory Provista Diagnostics, Inc. in Alpharetta, Georgia-based currently performs COVID-19 PCR and neutralizing antibody testing and is expanding its test menu in preparation for the launch of the Company’s proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. Additionally, through its subsidiary Corona Diagnostics, Inc. the Company supplies client CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States with PCR and other diagnostics testing reagents and supplies.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma, called 3CL Pharma Ltd. that is pursuing the development and commercialization of oral 3CL protease inhibitor supplements products and therapeutics drug candidates for the treatment of nidovirus coronaviruses, including COVID-19, as well as diagnostic tests detecting the 3CL protease inhibitors that target fundamental reproductive and immune evasion mechanisms of coronaviruses. Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™ are dietary supplement products with authorized 3CL protease inhibitor claims. Tollovir® is an oral antiviral drug candidate that has successfully completed a Phase 2a clinical trial and is being prepared for Emergency Use Authorization submissions in certain jurisdictions as well as a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

Dan.h@todosmedical.com

Todos Investor Relations Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com