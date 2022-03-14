Immunoprecise, Elektrofi To Pursue Low-Volume Injectable Formulation Of IPA's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
- Elektrofi and Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) have collaborated to explore a high-concentration formulation of IPA's COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03.
- The collaboration aims to generate an IND-enabling data package for the FDA for an alternatively formulated version of TATX-03, named TATX-03E, that could be easily self-administered in a non-healthcare setting.
- The parties anticipate formulating TATX-03E for stable and rapid distribution to the consumer, a drug product ideally suited to serve unmet needs for rapid deployment, field use, and higher frequency dosing for immunocompromised individuals requiring ongoing access to therapies and prophylaxis.
- Related: Immunoprecise's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Shows Favorable Safety, Toxicity Profile.
- The collaboration between Elektrofi and IPA will be supported by Elektrofi's contract with the DHA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program within the Department of Defense (DoD).
- The companies will begin by conducting formulation feasibility studies followed by IND-enabling, non-clinical studies to establish safety and efficacy with the novel formulation.
- Price Action: IPA shares are down 1.37% at $3.59 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General