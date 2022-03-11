U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee Directs FDA To Regulate CBD And Study Products On The Market

Under Sec. 741 of Division A(p.120), the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations has requested for the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to allocate funds and resources toward the establishment of a regulatory framework for all cannabis derivatives, including cannabidiol (CBD), reported hempgrower.com

The “Cannabis and Cannabis Derivatives” section of the appropriations package states that within 90 days of enactment of the Act, the FDA shall issue a policy of enforcement discretion with regard to certain products containing CBD. “Such enforcement discretion shall be in effect until the FDA establishes a process for stakeholders to notify the FDA of use of CBD in products that include safety studies for intended use per product and makes a determination about such product.”

In addition, the Committee requested that the FDA consider moving forward with research regarding CBD and encourages the agency to partner with academic institutions to expand sampling studies of CBD products on the market.

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHR), a coalition of companies and organizations that advocate for hemp-friendly regulations, noted the Senate report also addresses several other hemp-related topics, including the allowable level of THC in hemp. The committee directed the USDA to determine a scientific basis for the current 0.3% THC limit.

The report encourages the USDA’s Agricultural Research Services to develop hemp germplasm, and production systems through research partnerships.

Finally, the report highlights the importance of increasing ways for hemp and CBD-related businesses to raise capital and requests the Financial Conduct Authority “to work with the institutions under its jurisdiction to provide access to guaranteed loans for hemp producers and businesses.”

“While this report language is non-binding, it sends a loud message to FDA and hemp producers, advocates, and consumers that regulatory relief may be on the way as Congress now clearly recognizes its role in directing the agency 'claiming stalemate' to provide it,” added USHR.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash.