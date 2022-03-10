CNS Pharmaceuticals Reiterates Progress For Lead Product Candidate

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today released a video to shareholders that reiterates its operational and clinical progress for lead product candidate, Berubicin, and addresses recent share price activity. “The divergence that exists between our operational strength and share price is top of mind for myself and the whole team at CNS Pharmaceuticals. As a shareholder of CNS Pharma, I share in the frustrations as it pertains to the share price and fluctuation in the market – both of which are things out of our control. However, as the CEO, what I do have control over is executing on the day-to-day operations, which I want to reiterate and emphasize, have simply never been stronger,” said John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. “We continue to enroll patients around the world in our potentially pivotal study of Berubicin in the treatment of adult GBM. We have the leading minds in the field around the world working on this trial with us and we have encouraging ongoing dialogue with the FDA to ensure that our potentially pivotal trial continues to represent the state-of-the-art in the field. So, while what we cannot control remains to be a point of frustration, we are committed to continuing to execute our operational excellence to drive recognition in the market of Berubicin and what we believe could be its immense potential for patients – the key driver for ultimately generating shareholder value and tremendous hope for GBM patients worldwide. We put our heads down every day and continue to charge forward in our mission to change the game in glioblastoma via Berubicin.”

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. Additionally, the company is advancing the development of its WP1244/WP1874 drug technology, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is also evaluating the use of WP1244/WP1874 in the treatment of other primary brain and central nervous system cancers, as well as cancers metastatic to the brain including pancreatic, ovarian and lymphomas. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CNSPharma.com.

