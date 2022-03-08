Todos Medical Appoints Greg Meiselbach As Vice President Of Government Affairs

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – March 8, 2022 - Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company,

today announced it has appointed Greg Meiselbach as Vice President of Government Affairs. Mr. Meiselbach brings over 10 years of government and business development experience in the biotechnology industry to Todos. Mr. Meiselbach will be focused on liaising with governments regarding the deployment of Tollovir™, Tollovid® and Videssa®.

“We see significant potential to bring Tollovir to governments as a key solution for hospital overutilization which is currently the biggest risk to national healthcare systems,” said Greg Meiselbach, VP of Government Affairs at Todos. “Governments spanning the globe have realized the importance of bringing oral antivirals into the market. Tollovir has the potential to dramatically lower the stress on strained healthcare systems by decreasing length of hospital stays for COVID patients by potentially, allowing patients to complete treatment at home, and reducing the drug administration burden that hospitals are currently experiencing. We believe Tollovir could be a gamechanger for many countries that have limited hospital capacity. I’m excited with the opportunity to lead this effort."

Mr. Meiselbach has a track record of building successful international outreach and business development programs for western companies seeking a foothold in emerging markets. Most recently, Greg was Head of Healthcare Business Development for Softbank-backed REEF Technology (REEF). Prior to REEF, Mr. Meiselbach was Director for International Affairs at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for five years. In his role, he managed BIO’s international government affairs portfolio for Asia Pacific and worked with BIO’s members to craft international engagement strategies to promote member companies’ business interests abroad. Prior to this, while based out of Singapore, Mr. Meiselbach built and managed the Asia Pacific portfolio of Frontier Strategy Group’s Expert Advisory Network, a broad network of in-market experts, professionals, and former officials who supported Frontier Strategy Group’s clients’ expansion into emerging markets. Greg has traveled abroad extensively and as a child grew up in Tokyo, Japan and Beijing, China. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Tufts University in Medford, MA and speaks conversational Mandarin.

“As we await the completion of the formation of 3CL Pharma together with NLC Pharma, we are positioning Todos to drive value through our Tollo brand of products as government strategies begin to shift towards reducing infection severity of COVID infection with antivirals. The building blocks of the new strategy are “Test to Treat” programs, for which we are preparing to gather data based on real world evidence to upgrade Tollovid’s regulatory status from dietary supplement to OTC drug targeting adult outpatient treatment, pediatric outpatient treatment and adult & pediatric Long COVID. In the hospital setting, . this new COVID policy aims to limit the potential stress on healthcare systems by monitoring key metrics related to hospital capacity that favorably correlate with the positive data for Tollovir that showed an over 7-day reduction in time to hospital discharge,as well as reduction in rates of deterioration to intubation that stretch ICU capacity”, said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “It is clear that the most significant direct costs of the pandemic for governments are direct hospitalization costs and the costs of lost productivity due to worker disability with Long COVID. We cannot even begin to quantify the loss of the educational years experienced by children with Long COVID. These are among the litany of problems that this suite of products addresses and forms the basis of 3CL Pharma. Greg will lead the effort to align and formalize our interactions with governments in need of our products.”

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors Tollovir™, Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™ that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products;

unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

