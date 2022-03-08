 Skip to main content

Cortexyme Posts Safety Data From SAD Portion Of COR588 Trial In P.Gingivalis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:27am   Comments
Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) has announced results from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of COR588 for diseases related to P. gingivalis infection. 

  • The SAD trial was designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of COR588 in healthy volunteers.
  • In the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial, preliminary results indicate COR588 was well-tolerated across all four cohorts in the dose range from 25 mg to 200 mg with no serious adverse events. 
  • No clinically significant findings were observed on other safety measures, including vital signs, laboratory findings, telemetry, or ECGs. 
  • Related: Cortexyme Stock Plunges On FDA Hold On Atuzaginstat's IND.
  • COR588 exhibited an 11-to-12-hour half-life consistent with once-daily dosing and a dose-proportional pharmacokinetic profile.
  • The Company will share the complete data set from the COR588 Phase 1 trial in Q2 of 2022 once the multiple ascending dosing phase is complete.
  • Price Action: CRTX shares are up 7.76% at $4.58 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

