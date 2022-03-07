Studies Advance Lexaria Bioscience's Tech For Improving Pharmaceutical Drugs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience is dedicated to applying its patented technology to pharmaceutical drug offerings to enhance their performance and speed their rate of effective use

The company’s flagship DehydraTECH( TM ) technology has delivered numerous successes in studies of its potential for treating high blood pressure and heart disease, nicotine addiction, and virus infection.

Most recently, the company reported successes in increasing the speed and effectiveness in a drug treating erectile dysfunction ("ED") in laboratory animals

Lexaria is preparing an investigational new drug (“IND”) application for its hypertension line of study with the aim of achieving a new drug application (“NDA”) approval from the FDA

The recent announcement that drug bio-effectiveness innovator Lexaria Bioscience’s (NASDAQ: LEXX) patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology may be useful in erectile dysfunction therapy by enhancing the speed of effectiveness of medication sildenafil (common as Viagra) follows on a number of developmental successes reported by Lexaria.

DehydraTECH is a proprietary technology that changes how the body detects and absorbs drugs by combining active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) with a fatty acid oil, applying it to a food or other type of carrier particle, synthesizing it through a dehydration procedure and rendering the resulting powder or liquid as a final product capable of being rapidly absorbed by…

