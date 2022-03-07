 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zymergen Highlights Early Results From Work On Potential COVID-19 Drug Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 6:20am   Comments
Share:
Zymergen Highlights Early Results From Work On Potential COVID-19 Drug Candidate

Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) announced early results from its work on infectious disease, discovering several potential novel hits against malaria, tuberculosis, and COVID-19 targets. 

  • Hits for PfAPP, a critical target in the treatment of malaria, are now being advanced for validation, with hits for an emerging COVID-19 target, PLpro, expected to follow.
  • The multi-target infectious disease program is supported by a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant, enabling Zymergen to identify novel hits for all three target pathogens. 
  • For PfAPP, Zymergen has already identified over 200 molecules with better docking scores than the current molecule, apstatin. 
  • Docking scores are well-accepted in the industry for virtual screening campaigns, and the best hits are now being moved into validation testing with global partners. 
  • Zymergen will oversee all validation.
  • Price Action: ZY shares closed 0.62% higher at $3.25 during after-hours trading on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com