Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM) Demonstrates Faster Delivery Of Sildenafil

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) recently released positive results from an animal study that evaluated DehydraTECH(TM) processing of the phosphodiesterase inhibitor (“PDE5 inhibitor”) sildenafil as potential use in the management of erectile dysfunction. “A clear trend emerged during the course of the study – a faster and higher overall delivery of sildenafil into the bloodstream. During the animal study, it was determined that in as little as four minutes of dosing, the DehydraTECH formulation of sildenafil delivered 74% more of the PDE5 inhibitor into the bloodstream on average than the concentration-matched, generic control formulation. Within seven minutes, the DehydraTECH-sildenafil formulation achieved a higher average blood level than the generic control reached at any point during the study,” reads a recent article. “The most well-known sildenafil product on the market is Viagra(R). The medication is bioavailable orally at approximately 40%, with the most common complaint by consumers that it is slow to act. The findings of Lexaria’s animal study are a first step to developing faster and better acting sildenafil oral formulations.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and, in some instances with cannabinoids by as much as 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. The technology is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

Image sourced from Pixabay

