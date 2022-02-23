Lexaria Optimistic About Expanded DehydraTECH Investigations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria just announced ground-breaking findings from its recently-concluded Sildenafil animal study

The success of this study sets the stage for various other studies on the use of the company’s patented DehydraTECH technology

The company is set to commence dosing its most extensive hypertension study in April 2022, with results expected in Q3 2022

Its successful completion could greatly enhance Lexaria’s leadership position in the global drug delivery market

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) kicked off the 2022 calendar year by receiving independent review board approval for its upcoming DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD human hypertension study, HYPER-H21-4. Additionally, in what marks another critical milestone, the company also reported ground-breaking findings from its sildenafil animal study.

Chris Bunka, the Lexaria’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), at the beginning of the year, noted the company’s commitment to achieving even more milestones with its patented DehydraTECH technology for…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/LEXX

About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CBDNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CBDW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CBDW is where news, content and information converge.

Receive Text Alerts from CBDWire: Text “Cannabis” to 21000

For more information please visit https://www.cbdwire.com and or https://CBDWire.News

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: https://CBDWire.com/Disclaimer

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado

cbdwire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CBDWire.com

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.