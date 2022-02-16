Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) traded today at a new 12-month high of $56.81. So far today approximately 471,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has traded in a range of $28.40 to $56.81 and is now at $56.02, 97% above that low.

Potential upside of 0.9% exists for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on a current level of $56.02 and analysts’ average consensus price target of $56.52.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

