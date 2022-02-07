Catalyst Pharma Expects FY22 Revenue Beat Consensus On Continued Recovery In Macroeconomic, Healthcare Activity
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) anticipates Q4 FY21 sales of approximately $38 million (consensus of $38.09 million), up roughly 24% Y/Y.
- For FY21 total revenues are estimated to be approximately $141 million, an increase of roughly 18% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $138.3 million.
- Last week, Catalyst announced that the District Court Judge in its case against the FDA had issued an order granting Catalyst Summary Judgment in its action against the FDA.
- As a consequence of that order, the FDA has invalidated Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company Inc's Ruzurgi approval for pediatric patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.
- The Company has ended the year with cash and investments of approximately $191 million, with no funded debt.
- Guidance: The Company forecasts FY22 sales of $195 million - $205 million, representing a 38%-45% Y/Y increase, compared to the consensus of $163.53 million.
- Price Action: CPRX shares are trading 6.04% at $5.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.
