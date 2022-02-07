 Skip to main content

Catalyst Pharma Expects FY22 Revenue Beat Consensus On Continued Recovery In Macroeconomic, Healthcare Activity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 10:27am   Comments
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) anticipates Q4 FY21 sales of approximately $38 million (consensus of $38.09 million), up roughly 24% Y/Y.

  • For FY21 total revenues are estimated to be approximately $141 million, an increase of roughly 18% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $138.3 million.
  • Last week, Catalyst announced that the District Court Judge in its case against the FDA had issued an order granting Catalyst Summary Judgment in its action against the FDA.
  • As a consequence of that order, the FDA has invalidated Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company Inc's Ruzurgi approval for pediatric patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome. 
  • The Company has ended the year with cash and investments of approximately $191 million, with no funded debt.
  • Guidance: The Company forecasts FY22 sales of $195 million - $205 million, representing a 38%-45% Y/Y increase, compared to the consensus of $163.53 million.
  • Price Action: CPRX shares are trading 6.04% at $5.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

