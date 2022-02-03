CNS Pharmaceuticals Laying Foundation For Potentially Pivotal Global Trial

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) recently received approval from swissethics, the umbrella organization of the cantonal Ethics Committees in Switzerland. The first from a European Ethics Committee, the approval marks a significant milestone for the company as it journeys toward its potentially pivotal study of Berubicin, an anthracycline, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”). The approval also partly fulfills CNS’s goal of seeing Berubicin approved for the potential treatment of GBM globally. GBM is one of the most aggressive, deadly and treatment-resistant cancers that form in the brain. “So far, the company has selected tens of clinical sites across the United States, Spain, France, Italy, and Switzerland. In addition, CNS has already dosed the first patients in its Berubicin clinical development program,” an article discussing the study reads. The recent approval, as well as the company’s dosing efforts, offer a robust foundation for a potentially pivotal global trial – an adaptive, multicenter, open-level, randomized, and controlled study that will evaluate Berubicin in adult patients with recurrent GBM (“WHO Grade IV”) after failure of standard first-line therapy. The study will evaluate overall survival, its primary endpoint.

To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/X6MRZ

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. Additionally, the company is advancing the development of its WP1244 drug technology, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is evaluating the use of WP1244 in the treatment of brain cancers, pancreatic, ovarian, and lymphomas. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CNSPharma.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNSP are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CNSP

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (BMW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) BioMedNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. BMW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. BMW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from BioMedWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.BioMedWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: http://BMW.fm/Disclaimer

BioMedWire (BMW)

San Francisco, California

www.BioMedWire.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@BioMedWire.com

BioMedWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.