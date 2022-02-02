An Innovative Approach To Antiviral Therapies And Treating Fibromyalgia (FM) Disease?
Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
Greg Duncan, Chairman and CEO of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022.
Greg discussed Virios Therapeutics’ mission and the clinical-stage company’s ongoing progress in developing innovative antiviral therapies to treat diseases - like fibromyalgia (FM) and related health concerns.
Watch the full interview here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Partner Content Virios TherapeuticsBiotech General