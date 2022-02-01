Why Are Windtree Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 study of lucinactant for COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Data is anticipated in Q1 of 2022.
- The 20-subject Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of lucinactant delivered as a liquid via the endotracheal tube in mechanically ventilated patients due to this COVID-19 associated acute lung injury.
- Functional changes in gas exchange and lung compliance are also being measured.
- Lucinactant is a synthetic surfactant structurally similar to human pulmonary surfactant and contains a proprietary synthetic peptide KL4 (sinapultide).
- This 21-amino acid peptide is designed to imitate the human surfactant protein B (SP-B). S
- Price Action: WINT shares are up 21.20% at $1.37 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
