ImmunoPrecise's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Shows Neutralization Activity Against Omicron

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd IPA has released preclinical data for the PolyTope TATX-03 COVID-19 antibody cocktail.
- The data demonstrated robust neutralizing potency of the antibody cocktail towards the omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in in vitro pseudovirus assays.
- The Company believes that it possesses the only first-generation cocktail therapy against SARS-CoV-2 (first publicly announced 2020) that has been demonstrated to retain efficacy against every variant of concern to date.
- PolyTope TATX-03, a cocktail of four monoclonal antibodies, can engage multiple modes of action, facilitated by simultaneously targeting various non-overlapping epitopes on the spike trimer.
- The Company expects that, upon completion of its ongoing studies, the data will enable the Company to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application.
- Immunoprecise announced a manufacturing agreement with ChemPartner Biologics Co Ltd in December for IPA's PolyTope TATX-03 Therapy.
- Price Action: IPA shares traded 10.90% higher at $6.40 premarket on the last check Monday.
