Sierra Oncology Shares Rally As Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate Hits Primary Goal
Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) unveiled topline data for momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic, anemic, and previously treated with an FDA-approved JAK inhibitor.
- With the new data in hand, Sierra now plans to submit a marketing application in Q2 FY22.
- In the Phase 3 study, 195 patients were randomized to receive either momelotinib or the control drug (danazol) for 24 weeks.
- Sierra observed a reduction in disease symptoms in 25% of active arm patients, compared to just 9% in the control group (p=0.0095).
- The study also met the secondary endpoints, transfusion independence rate at least 12 weeks after the treatment period, and splenic volume reduction of at least 35% at Week 24.
- Sierra said it saw 31% of patients meet the necessary independence threshold in the active arm compared to 20% in control.
- 23% of drug arm patients got to the necessary splenic reduction level against just 3% in control.
- Momelotinib appeared to cause fewer serious side effects.
- .Sierra researchers saw Grade 3 or worse events in 54% of patients taking the drug compared to 65% in the control arm.
- Additionally, 35% of the active arm saw a serious treatment-emergent side effect, compared to 40% in control.
- Price Action: SRRA shares are up 44.20% at $22.37 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
