 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sierra Oncology Shares Rally As Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate Hits Primary Goal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Sierra Oncology Shares Rally As Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate Hits Primary Goal

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRAunveiled topline data for momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic, anemic, and previously treated with an FDA-approved JAK inhibitor.

  • With the new data in hand, Sierra now plans to submit a marketing application in Q2 FY22.
  • In the Phase 3 study, 195 patients were randomized to receive either momelotinib or the control drug (danazol) for 24 weeks. 
  • Related: Sierra Oncology Bets $216M On AstraZeneca's BET Inhibitor For Myelofibrosis.
  • Sierra observed a reduction in disease symptoms in 25% of active arm patients, compared to just 9% in the control group (p=0.0095).
  • The study also met the secondary endpoints, transfusion independence rate at least 12 weeks after the treatment period, and splenic volume reduction of at least 35% at Week 24.
  • Sierra said it saw 31% of patients meet the necessary independence threshold in the active arm compared to 20% in control.
  • 23% of drug arm patients got to the necessary splenic reduction level against just 3% in control.
  • Momelotinib appeared to cause fewer serious side effects. 
  • .Sierra researchers saw Grade 3 or worse events in 54% of patients taking the drug compared to 65% in the control arm. 
  • Additionally, 35% of the active arm saw a serious treatment-emergent side effect, compared to 40% in control.
  • Price Action: SRRA shares are up 44.20% at $22.37 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRRA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Starts Omicron-Specific Vaccine Study, J&J Misses On Topline, Sierra Oncology Reports Positive Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com