Lexaria Bioscience Marks Great Start to its 2022 R&D Programs

Lexaria received independent review board approval for its HYPER-H21-4 human clinical study for hypertension treatment

Lexaria received independent review board approval for its HYPER-H21-4 human clinical study for hypertension treatment The stage is also set for other R&D programs for the 2022 calendar year, including HOR-A22-1, DEM-A22-1, RHEUM-A22-1 and DIAB-A22-1

All of these 2022 R&D programs are fully funded, with Lexaria having raised approximately $15 million over the 2021 calendar year

Lexaria believes that these programs will build significant value for its stakeholders and pursue policies for substantial improvements to human health

In late 2021, Lexaria Bioscience LEXX announced several new and ongoing R&D programs for its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. While making the announcement, Chris Bunka, the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), noted that Lexaria would continue to see significant milestones in utilizing DehydraTECH-CBD, focusing on heart disease and hypertension.

“Calendar 2022 will continue to see significant milestones in utilizing DehydraTECH-CBD for investigation of…

