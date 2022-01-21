Altamira's Bentrio Nasal Spray Approved In Malaysia
The Medical Device Authority of Malaysia has approved Altamira Therapeutics Ltd's (NASDAQ: CYTO) Bentrio.
- "We are very pleased with the swift 'go-to-market' progress in Malaysia and Singapore," commented Thomas Meyer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO. As previously indicated, we expect Bentrio sales in Asian markets to contribute to our 2022 revenues significantly."
- Bentrio (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.
- The spray forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa upon application into the nose, designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells.
- In human nasal epithelium cells infected by COVID-19, Bentrio reduced the infectious viral load by more than 99% when used for prevention.
- Further, Bentrio effectively slowed the growth of the viral titer when treatment started only 24 or 30 hours after infection.
- In allergy, a clinical investigation in a pollen challenge chamber demonstrated a significant reduction in the main symptoms of allergic rhinitis with the protective effect setting in rapidly and lasting for 4 hours.
- Price Action: CYTO shares are down 8.22% at $1.34 during the market session on the last check Friday.
