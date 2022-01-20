FSD Pharma Unveils Newly Designed Website

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

FSD Pharma HUGE HUGE 0K, a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, today announced the launch of its newly designed website. According to the update, the new site conveys the company’s emerging position within the biopharmaceutical industry and its ongoing commitment to bring novel treatment solutions for brain and inflammatory disorders to millions of patients in need. “We have strategically assembled a team of scientists to help develop our powerful pipeline of next-generation therapeutics,” said Anthony Durkacz, interim CEO of FSD Pharma. “With some of the greatest minds in neurology and inflammation working together to advance our promising therapeutic compounds, and supported by a strong balance sheet, we believe that we are very well positioned to continue the advancement of our three leading drug candidates: Lucid-MS, Lucid-PSYCH and FSD-PEA. The new look and user-friendly experience of FSD Pharma’s website reflects that, while also serving to educate clinicians, researchers, patients and investors about our unique approach to delivering ‘Total Brain Health.’”

About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD Pharma is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, ultra-micronized palmitoyl ethylamine (“PEA”) or FSD-PEA (formerly called FSD-201). Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-PSYCH (formerly Lucid-201) and Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid PSYCH is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FSDPharma.com.

