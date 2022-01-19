Lexaria Bioscience Comments on Study Examining Cannabinoids and SARS-CoV-2

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX, a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has commented on a recent study that indicated that cannabinoids have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2. The comments came from lead research scientist Dr. Richard van Breeman, who granted an interview with vice.com discussing the independent study. In his comments, Breemen observed that smoking or vaping of cannabis was likely not effective, but oral delivery was, causing Breeman to recommend oral administration of cannabis compounds. Lexaria is keenly interested in the study because the company is actively engaged in research with its exclusive DehydraTECH(TM)-powered cannabinoid formulations, which include an advanced oral DehydraTECH-CBD formulation. “Lexaria has led the conversation for years related to oral delivery of cannabinoids and is a world-leader through its pioneering drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, in more effective delivery of cannabinoids to the human bloodstream through oral means,” said Lexaria Bioscience CEO Chris Bunka in the press release.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience’s patented drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5 to 10 times — and in some instances by as much as 27 times — compared to standard industry formulations, as well as reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes and mask unwanted tastes. The delivery systems are also being evaluated for orally administered, anti-viral drugs; nonsteroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”); PDE5 inhibitors; and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit www.LexariaBioscience.com.

