This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

FSD Pharma HUGE HUGE 0K, a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, has announced that a member of its Research and Clinical Advisory Board has been appointed to the Order of Canada. According to the announcement, Eleanor N. Fish, PhD, was named a Member of the Order for her contributions to immunology, particularly her groundbreaking research regarding the use of interferon-alpha in the treatment of disease. The Order of Canada is among Canada’s highest civilian honors and recognizes individuals whose service shapes society and whose compassion unites communities. Appointments to the order are made by the Governor General and are based on recommendations from the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. “On behalf of everyone at FSD Pharma, I would like to congratulate Dr. Fish on receiving Canada’s highest honor that recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to scientific research and service to the nation,” said Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra, CEO of Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FSD Pharma. “Since joining our Research and Clinical Advisory Board in November 2021, Eleanor’s contributions have already made a significant impact, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from her expertise and insights as we advance the development of our next-generation therapeutics in pursuit of a healthier world.”

About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD Pharma is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, ultra-micronized palmitoyl ethylamine (“PEA”) or FSD-PEA, formerly called FSD-201. Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary focused on the research and development of FSD Pharma’s lead compounds, Lucid-PSYCH (formerly Lucid-201) and Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid PSYCH is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. For more information about the company, please visit www.FSDPharma.com.

