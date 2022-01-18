Lexaria Bioscience Leveraging DehydraTECH(TM) for More Effective Oral Medicine

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX, a global innovator of drug delivery platforms, is increasing the effectiveness of orally administered drugs. With oral absorption being the most convenient and widely used route for taking medications, decades of research have advanced the understanding of critical factors controlling oral bioavailability. Scientists are now better understanding the physiological function and formulation functionality that has been used in designing improved and more desirable oral medicine delivery through extensive research. Lexaria is accomplishing this through its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. “DehydraTECH improves the way that active pharmaceutical ingredients (‘APIs’) make their way into the bloodstream. This is achieved by promoting healthier ingestion methods and an increase in the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules,” explains a recent article. “Lexaria’s DehydraTECH can be summarized by these major benefits: speeds up delivery; increases bioavailability; increases brain absorption; improves drug potency; reduces drug administration costs; and masks unwanted taste. One of Lexaria’s recent human clinical trials (HYPER-H21-2) using DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (‘CBD’) evidenced reduced arterial stiffness. The discovery potentially broadens Lexaria’s application’s ability to treat cardiovascular and other diseases beyond hypertension.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and, in some instances with cannabinoids by as much as 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. The technology is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

