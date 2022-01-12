Lexaria Bioscience Celebrates Productive Year for Blood Pressure Drug Solution

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience’s ongoing human clinical studies for its patented and trademarked DehydraTECH technology have yielded progressively optimistic results in 2021 regarding DehydraTECH’s ability to provide effective solutions for the cardiovascular industry

DehydraTECH is being studied for its capacity to improve CBD’s ability to reduce high blood pressure in a rapid and sustainable manner that exceeds the ability of a generic CBD formulation

DehydraTECH-CBD underwent three human clinical studies in 2021 that examined its ability to reduce arterial stiffness and blood pressure without creating unintended negative consequences

A fourth, more comprehensive study was approved at year’s end, as the next step in the strategy, and dosing is tentatively expected to begin by April

Health and wellness drug bio-effectiveness innovator Lexaria Bioscience LEXX is celebrating its multiple successes during 2021 after capping the year with regulatory approval for the most comprehensive study to date of its patented and trademarked technology as a potential treatment for hypertension.

Study protocols for HYPER-H21-4 were prepared as a continuation of 2021’s HYPER-H21-1 through HYPER-H21-3 studies that examined the capability of…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/LEXX

About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CBDNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CBDW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CBDW is where news, content and information converge.

Receive Text Alerts from CBDWire: Text “Cannabis” to 21000

For more information please visit https://www.cbdwire.com and or https://CBDWire.News

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: https://CBDWire.com/Disclaimer

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado

cbdwire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CBDWire.com

CBDWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image credits: Clinical trials by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.