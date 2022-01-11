Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) Receives Independent Review Board Approval for Human Study

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria has received approval from the Independent Review Board for its DehydraTECH-CBD Human Clinical HYPER-H21-4 study.

The approval signals the company has taken the appropriate steps to protect the rights and welfare of human subjects participating in its fourth human study

HYPER-H21-4 should “de-risk” outcomes prior to Lexaria’s planned entry into regulatory pathways for the use of DehydraTECH-CBD to treat hypertension and perhaps other forms of cardiovascular disease

Previous studies – HYPER-H21-1 and HYPER-H21-2 – have evidenced a remarkable, rapid, and safe drop in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBD

A little less than two months after Lexaria Bioscience LEXX announced it was readying the study protocols for HYPER-H21-4, its most ambitious and comprehensive study yet, for submission to the Independent Review Board (“IRB”) with approval anticipated by January 2022 (https://cnw.fm/xCGhl), the company is celebrating the receipt of the approval ahead of schedule.

