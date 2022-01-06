 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plus Therapeutics Expands Investigational Oncology Drug Pipeline
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2022 7:00am   Comments
Share:
Plus Therapeutics Expands Investigational Oncology Drug Pipeline
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has entered into an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
  • “The future of cancer therapy is precise targeting of tumors with the most potent cancer-killing agents while minimizing damage to normal tissues,” said Plus CEO Marc H. Hedrick, M.D.
  • The company said that the transaction would help it expand existing Rhenium NanoLiposome technology.
  • Related Content: Plus Therapeutics Shares Shine After Two Milestones To Manufacture Its Lead Radiotherapeutic
  • The licensed patents include the composition of matter patents for biodegradable alginate microspheres (BAM) containing nanoliposomes loaded with imaging or therapeutic payloads. Therapeutic payloads may include radiotherapeutics, hemotherapeutics, or thermotherapeutics.
  • Once injected, BAM blocks all blood flow to the tumors and simultaneously delivers very high doses of cytotoxic compounds for an extended time. The BAM resorbs and is physiologically metabolized and excreted from the body many days later.
  • “The leading radioembolization therapies available today incorporate Yttrium-90 glass/resin microspheres which have poor imaging characteristics, require long lead times, are permanently implanted and may expose the marrow to high levels of radiation. Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere (188RNL-BAM) is a next-generation, fully resorbable technology that solves many of the problems of existing technology,” said William Phillips, M.D., Professor of Nuclear Medicine at UT Health San Antonio.
  • PSTV did not disclose the financial terms but noted it primarily includes success-based with milestone and royalty payments contingent on achieving key clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones.
  • The company said its initial IND submission for liver cancer treatment is planned in 2022.
  • Price Action: PSTV shares are trading 8.53% higher at $1.40 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSTV)

23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com