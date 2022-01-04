Does CBD Work Better When Paired With Dietary Supplements?

This article by Liora Ipsum was originally published on WeedMaps and appears here with permission.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is often touted for its potential therapeutic benefits, and since the Farm Bill legalized hemp in 2018, it's turning up in all sorts of products. Vitamins, minerals, and amino acids are no exception, and dietary supplements incorporating CBD in its ingredients lists are becoming increasingly common on store shelves.

But that while CBD is often well-tolerated and generally considered safe for daily use, it — along with THC — is actually “excluded from the dietary supplement definition" according to the FDA.

Still, since the passing of the Farm Bill, hemp-derived CBD is turning up in all sorts of products leaving consumers asking, "Is there any merit to some of these marketing claims?"

Do CBD and supplements actually work better together? Or are awesome things just awesome, totally independent of each other?

CBD and melatonin

CBD and melatonin is often billed as a nighttime formula intended to help you fall asleep faster, support restful sleep, and stay asleep longer. But is there any evidence behind those claims?

As it turns out, yes.

CBD and melatonin are somewhat complementary. And when it comes to getting to sleep, many people turn to melatonin, a pineal hormone that is naturally secreted at night and is thought to be associated with our circadian rhythm — aka our sleep-wake cycle. It's commonly marketed as the “sleep hormone" and is “reported to be an effective treatment of disorders such as jet-lag and delayed sleep phase syndrome."

Meanwhile, a review published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry suggests that “high doses of CBD (160 mg) increased sleep duration compared to placebo," meaning that CBD just might help you stay asleep, but be aware that low doses may have the inverse effect.

CBD and turmeric

Billed as a post-workout recovery aid and anti-inflammatory, the healing potential of CBD and turmeric together are supposedly magnified.

While more research is needed into the symbiotic effects, studies suggest that CBD and turmeric might share some of the same potential medicinal properties.

A traditional remedy used worldwide, curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has been shown to aid “in the management of oxidative and inflammatory conditions." Similarly, studies suggest that CBD can prevent oxidative stress and can modulate the activation of “receptors involved in the regulation of redox balance and inflammation."

Sharing both antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects, CBD and turmeric are both ingredients that show potential when taken together and independent of each other.

CBD multivitamins

Vitamins A, B, C, D ... plus CBD? For the sake of simplicity, why not?

While research is thin on any synergistic benefits of pairing your regular multi-vitamin with CBD, sometimes the real benefit of an all-in-one option is the convenience of taking one pill instead of two.

CBD and Omega-3

Cannabidiol is lipophilic, or fat-soluble, which means that CBD extracts are often suspended in some sort of carrier oil — think MCT oil, coconut oil, etc. So why not also enjoy the possible health benefits of fatty acids at the same time?

In this instance, the benefits aren't just independent of each other; there may be evidence to suggest a functional interaction between the two. For example, one Canadian producer claims that pre-clinical trials at Western University prove that CBD and Omega-3 work better together to increase “the efficacy of CBD at a specific nuclear receptor in the brain, for the treatment of mental ailments."

We certainly need more research to bolster this claim, but it may be worth trying CBD oils to find out what works best for you.

