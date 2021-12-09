 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Indication Expansion For Heron Therapeutics' Post-Op Pain Med
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
The FDA has approved Heron Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HRTX) supplemental application for Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution to expand the indication. 

  • Zynrelef is now indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.
  • Zynrelef demonstrated superior, sustained postoperative pain relief for up to 72 hours and decreased the need for opioids, with more patients opioid-free compared to bupivacaine solution.
  • This expanded indication for Zynrelef will now cover approximately 7 million procedures annually. 
  • Heron plans to submit a second supplemental application to the FDA in 2H of 2022 to support a broad indication for soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures, intended to cover the full 14 million target procedures.
  • Price Action: HRTX shares are up 16.10% at $9.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

