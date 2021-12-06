Brain Fog? Fatigue? Lifeist Wellness' Subsidiary Launching Cellular-Based Product For Healthy Aging

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), formerly known as Namaste Technologies Inc., announced a new product launch Monday via its biosciences and consumer wellness subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc.

CELLF is a novel cellular therapeutic compound targeting systemic fatigue.

"We engineered this product for everyone who has started to feel like their biological age is affecting their everyday performance and ability to feel like the best version of themselves," Faraaz Jamal, COO of Lifeist and CEO of Mikra said.

Manufactured in a proprietary oxygen-deprived environment to maintain biopotency and bioavailability with clinically tested United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) certified GRAS (generally recognized as safe) bioactive ingredients, CELLF is first bound to a transferrin glycoprotein and then encapsulated within a liposome, enabling safe passage of CELLF through the gastric environment and delivering directly into the blood plasma.

The new product will be available for pre-sale in the first quarter of 2022.

As part of pre-launch activities of the new product, Mikra has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and partnered with InVivo Biosystems, Inc., experts in genetic model creation and in vivo testing, for pre-clinical trials to strengthen its patent claim.

The collaboration is poised to strengthen Mikra's patent application through a pre-clinical study identifying genetic signatures and pathways associated with average human healthspans and to test the effects of CELLF on healthy aging.

"The real health crisis isn't reduced longevity — we're living longer than we have in the past," Jamal explained. It's extended morbidity that's the problem. While we're all familiar with mortality, morbidity is attributable to age-related diseases that lower your quality of life which is why so many of us when we hit our 30's, 40's and 50's experience multiple physiological and mental walls — notably brain fog, fatigue, and inflammation. This all happens at a cellular level, and it can cascade into poor sleep, mood drops, and an inability to enjoy life like you want to."

The product will be shipped in a package containing 30 X 10ml single-serve sachets to prevent oxidation and maximize bioavailability.

More recent news from Lifeist Wellness:

NXTTF Price Action

Lifeist Wellness' shares traded 5.98% lower at $0.0652 per share at the market close on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash