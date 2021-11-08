FDA Approves Eton's Formulated Topiramate For Seizure, Migraine Treatment
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) and Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc have announced that the FDA has approved Eprontia (topiramate) oral solution, 25mg/mL.
- Eprontia has been approved as a monotherapy for partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 2 years of age and older.
- The drug has also been approved as adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older; and as a preventive treatment of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older.
- Eprontia is the first oral liquid formulation of topiramate to be approved by the FDA.
- Azurity will be responsible for commercializing the product, and it anticipates product availability by the end of 2021.
- Eton will receive a $5 million milestone payment upon Eprontia's commercial launch, a royalty on net sales, and potential commercial milestones.
- Price Action: ETON shares are down 3.66% at $6.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
