Allena's Stock Surges On FDA Fast Track Tag For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNA) ALLN-346 for hyperuricemia in gout patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- Hyperuricemia is an elevated uric acid level in the blood.
- Allena plans to report initial data from the ongoing Phase 2a program in late 2021 or early 2022.
- Initial data from the Phase 2a program will potentially assist the company in determining the optimal dosing paradigm and target population for later-stage clinical trials.
- ALLN-346 is a non-absorbed, orally-administered enzyme.
- Price Action: ALNA shares are up 21% at $1.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
