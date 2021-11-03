 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allena's Stock Surges On FDA Fast Track Tag For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Allena's Stock Surges On FDA Fast Track Tag For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNA) ALLN-346 for hyperuricemia in gout patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • Hyperuricemia is an elevated uric acid level in the blood.
  • Allena plans to report initial data from the ongoing Phase 2a program in late 2021 or early 2022. 
  • Initial data from the Phase 2a program will potentially assist the company in determining the optimal dosing paradigm and target population for later-stage clinical trials.
  • ALLN-346 is a non-absorbed, orally-administered enzyme.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ALNA shares are up 21% at $1.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com