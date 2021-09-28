 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ziopharm Shares Are Trading Lower After Slashing Workforce By Over 50%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:
Ziopharm Shares Are Trading Lower After Slashing Workforce By Over 50%
  • Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ZIOPannounced a restructuring enabling the Company to advance its TCR program. 
  • The Company will eliminate approximately 60 positions and expects the changes will extend the cash runway into 1H of 2023. Earlier, ZIOP expected cash runway into Q4 of 2022.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $76.7 million of cash and cash equivalents.
  • The Company also announced that dosing in its TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial will start in 1H of 2022 after experiencing unforeseen delays caused by inadequate resources at its contract manufacturer. 
  • The Company is investing in its manufacturing capabilities to accelerate patient dosing. It is committed to operationalizing internal manufacturing capabilities in 1H of 2022 to support the first patient dosing.
  • Price Action: ZIOP stock is down 15.1% at $1.8 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZIOP)

18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com