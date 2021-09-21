Ampio To Test Inhaled COVID-19 Treatment In India
- The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved Phase 2 COVID-19 trial of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NYSE: AMPE) Ampion.
- The study will utilize inhaled Ampion to treat those suffering from respiratory distress due to COVID-19.
- The AP-019 treatment protocol was approved with no recommended changes.
