FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On KalVista's Hereditary Angioedema Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: KALV) Phase 2 trial of KVD824 for oral prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
  • "The execution of KOMPLETE, our Phase 2 clinical trial for KVD824 as a potential oral prophylactic therapy for HAE, is expected to accelerate now that we can also proceed at our U.S. trial sites," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista.
  • The clinical hold was removed after the FDA review of KalVista's responses to the request for further information and analysis related to certain preclinical studies of KVD824. 
  • Refinements were also made to the KVD824 Phase 2 KOMPLETE protocol. 
  • The 48-subject KOMPLETE Phase 2 trial will evaluate twice-daily dosing of 300 mg, 600 mg, and 900 mg KVD824 against placebo for 12 weeks. 
  • The primary endpoint of the trial is the rate of investigator confirmed HAE attacks during the treatment period. 
  • Price Action: KALV shares are trading 6.25% higher at $21.42 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

