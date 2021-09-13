 Skip to main content

Why Are Hepion Pharma Shares Moving Higher Premarket Monday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 5:56am   Comments
Why Are Hepion Pharma Shares Moving Higher Premarket Monday?
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock is moving higher during premarket ahead of additional data from its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) trial.
  • Today, Hepion will share additional data from the Phase 2a AMBITION trial, evaluating CRV431, a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins involved in many disease processes.
  • As previously disclosed, the trial achieved all primary endpoints.
  • Related Content: Hepion Pharma's NASH Candidate Aces Mid-Stage Study.
  • Price Action: HEPA shares are up 16.9% at $1.94 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

