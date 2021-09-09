 Skip to main content

Precision BioSciences, iECURE Ink Licensing Pact For Gene Editing Therapies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 11:19am   Comments
  • Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) and iECURE announced a license and collaboration agreement.
  • Under the agreement iECURE plans to advance Precision's PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate into Phase 1 studies and gain access to Precision's PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to develop additional gene-editing therapies for genetic diseases, initially targeting liver diseases.
  • iECURE plans to file a clinical trial application in 2022 to advance the PBGENE-PCSK9 through Phase 1 studies for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). 
  • Precision will retain rights to PBGENE-PCSK9.
  • In return, Precision has granted iECURE a license to use its PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to insert genes into the well-characterized PCSK9 locus to develop treatments for four other pre-specified rare genetic diseases. 
  • Precision will receive an equity stake in iECURE and is eligible to receive milestone and royalty payments.
  • Price Action: DTIL stock is up 5.54% at $13.33 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

