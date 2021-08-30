Anixa Biosciences' CAR-T Therapy To Start Human Trial For Ovarian Cancer
- The FDA has signed off Anixa Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: ANIX) application for its CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell) therapy, developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.
- Anixa Biosciences has an exclusive worldwide license to the technology. The therapeutic product includes engineered T-cells that target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR).
- FSHR is found at immunologically relevant levels exclusively on the granulosa cells of the ovaries.
- Price Action: ANIX stock is up 4.76% at $5.50 during the market session on the last check Monday.
