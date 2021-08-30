 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anixa Biosciences' CAR-T Therapy To Start Human Trial For Ovarian Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Anixa Biosciences' CAR-T Therapy To Start Human Trial For Ovarian Cancer
  • The FDA has signed off Anixa Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: ANIX) application for its CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell) therapy, developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.
  • Anixa Biosciences has an exclusive worldwide license to the technology. The therapeutic product includes engineered T-cells that target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). 
  • FSHR is found at immunologically relevant levels exclusively on the granulosa cells of the ovaries. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: ANIX stock is up 4.76% at $5.50 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences' COVID-19 Compounds Show Potential Efficacy Against Delta Variant
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com