Taysha's Rare Epilepsy Gene Therapy Receives European Orphan Drug Tag
- The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation to Taysha Gene Therapies Inc's (NASDAQ: TSHA) TSHA-105, AAV9-based gene therapy for SLC13A5-related epilepsy.
- SLC13A5 deficiency is a form of infantile epilepsy caused by mutations in the SLC13A5 gene.
- This type of epilepsy manifests as developmental delay and seizures beginning within the first few days of life.
- Orphan designation in the European Union includes benefits such as protocol assistance, reduced regulatory fees, and market exclusivity.
