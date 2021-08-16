 Skip to main content

Histogen Shares Additional Emricasan Data From COVID-19 Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
Histogen Shares Additional Emricasan Data From COVID-19 Study
  • Histogen Inc (NASDAQ: HSTO) and its partner Amerimmune LLC have announced additional findings from its Phase 1 study of emricasan in mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients.
  • As previously reported, emricasan was shown to be safe and well-tolerated during the 14 days of dosing and at the day 45 follow-up, compared to placebo. No serious adverse events were reported.
  • Further analysis of the laboratory and exploratory biomarkers unveiled potential mechanisms of COVID-19 and how emricasan blocks process to prevent disease progression. 
  • First, in the emricasan cohort, there was an increase in certain blood immune cell numbers, which play an essential role in immunity against viruses. 
  • Second, patients that received emricasan showed normalization of several serum markers related to increased risk for blood clotting that is typically elevated in individuals with COVID-19. 
  • Third, substances that leak from dying cells in the body decreased and normalized in the emricasan cohort. 
  • The above findings correlated with trends toward better immunity to SARS CoV2. 
  • Price Action: HSTO shares are down 3.35% at $0.81 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

