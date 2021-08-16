 Skip to main content

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Initiation Of Another Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • The Israeli Ministry of Health has signed off Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd's (NASDAQ: ENLV) Phase 2b trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with the acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS).
  • The Phase 2b trial will recruit up to 152 severe or critical COVID-19 patients in clinical centers in Israel and certain European countries.
  • The trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Allocetra when administered in addition to standard of care treatment.
  • The planned Phase 2b trial will have two primary endpoints: ventilation-free survival and recovery. 
  • In addition, the trial will assess several secondary endpoints, including evaluation of long-COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Enlivex previously reported positive top-line results from Phase 1b and Phase 2 investigator-initiated trials. 
  • Aggregate data from the two trials demonstrated that Allocetra was safe and well-tolerated. 
  • At the end of the 28-day follow-up period, a 0% (0/21) mortality rate was observed.
  • 90.5% (19/21) of patients recovered from their respective severe/critical condition and were discharged from the hospital after an average of 5.6 days following Allocetra administration.
  • Price Action: ENLV shares are up 21.80% at $12.39 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

