Autolus' Blood Cancer CAR T-Cell Therapy Receives Promising Innovative Medicine In UK
- The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation to Autolus Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ: AUTL) AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel).
- The Company's CAR T cell therapy is being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed/refractory adult B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) in patients 18 years and older.
- Price Action: AUTL shares are up 5.11% at $6.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.
