Autolus' Blood Cancer CAR T-Cell Therapy Receives Promising Innovative Medicine In UK
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 11:57am   Comments
  • The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation to Autolus Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ: AUTL) AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel).
  • The Company's CAR T cell therapy is being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed/refractory adult B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) in patients 18 years and older.
  • Price Action: AUTL shares are up 5.11% at $6.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

